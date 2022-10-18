Family mourning tragic death of pastor raising funds to help family

The loss of a keen fisherman and pastor of Matamata’s Baptist Church has left a hole in the community following a fatal train and car collision.

Family and friends of a pastor killed in a Matamata train collision have created a Givealittle page in hopes of helping his wife and daughter as they prepare for his farewell.

Sean Schutte was a father, husband and community man, the page said, with those closest to him mourning his “tragic death.”

The crash happened on SH27, near the intersection of Puketutu and Hinuera roads, around 9.52am on Thursday after the vehicle Schutte was in, collided with the train on a level crossing.

“He was so dearly loved and looked up to by so many people. We are absolutely devastated by this news,” page creator, Sally Wright said on behalf of The Schutte Family.

“Sean is and always will be fondly remembered; his love and passion for the Lord, his dedication to his dear Jess and Kenz, his smile and sense of humour, his willingness to serve. This, just to name a few things.”

The Givealittle page had already received 14 donors so far since it was set up on Monday.

“As his wife and daughter prepare to farewell him and settle into a new normal we are looking to ease the load of the daily logistics at home for them both,” the page said.

“We want to relieve some of the financial pressure during this already tough and emotional time.”

On Saturday, a spokesperson and co-pastor at the Matamata Baptist church where Schutte served, told their congregation on a facebook video that it was a time of pain and unimaginable despair and grief.

But their church was rallying around one another and praying for the late pastor’s family.

The memorial service for their “beloved Pastor” was to be held on Friday October 28 at the Matamata Baptist church from 10am with a livestream option available.