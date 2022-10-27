Deaf, blind and battling officials for a machine to communicate

Tyrone Cook has lived with a complex disability since birth but after being rejected funding for a piece of equipment he needs, he is calling on MSD to do better.

Deaf. Blind. Autistic.

Now add diabetes, fatigue, pain and arthritis.

Mix those up with modern technology and an eight-hour working week, and you start to get a picture of what daily life is like for Tyrone Cook.

While he likes to make of the most of every day, the 43-year-old is pushing to get his hands on another tool, a Mountbatten braille machine.

But the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) says there are cheaper alternatives.

Cook, who intends to share his life story in book-form one day, disagrees.

“They [MSD] originally said that it was more than their maximum ... I said if I got some help with part of the funding, would they help with the rest, and they said, ‘we don’t think this is essential equipment so no’,” Cook said.

“To tell someone that we don’t think that your literacy is essential is … I think is appalling ... It sucked because I was like okay, being deaf, blind and autistic was isolating enough.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Cook lives in a supported living facility where he is surrounded by round-the-clock assistance.

Cook has lived with the complex effects of Phace syndrome, a rare development disorder that impacts a range of systems in his body.

“I’ve got diabetes ... skeletal issues and vascular issues, my arteries are munted,” Cook said.

“There’s only five of us [with the diagnosis], and I’m the oldest that we know of.”

He says the Mountbatten Brailler is better suited as other forms of the machine affect his arthritis, and he is still learning the braille needed to operate them.

But MSD said the $14,000 price tag for a new machine was too hefty, given it was for Cook’s personal use.

“We told Mr Cook we cannot approve his application for $14,000 to buy the Mountbatten Brailler as there are other machines significantly cheaper than this,” Waikato Regional Director Rauwai Herbert-Johnson said.

They requested that Cook provide proof from a medical professional that the Mountbatten Brailler was necessary.

Cook is staying in a supported living facility where there is access to round-the-clock care for things such as showering, dressing and mobility issues.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Having as much independence as possible is what matters most to the 43-year-old.

His diagnosis means Cook has spent most of his life in and out of a hospital room, but he still finds opportunities to go to the movies, play boardgames and stroll around the neighbourhood with his support worker.

Having as much independence as possible is what matters most.

The amount offered to purchase disability equipment depends on the reason it is needed, MSD said, and using the equipment for employment purposes would have warranted better.

“As in this case the equipment is for personal use, Mr Cook would need to repay the cost of the machine to Work and Income. This would create a substantial debt.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Cook says he relies on a special braille machine called a Mountbatten Brailler and has tried to get financial assistance from the Ministry of Social Development.

The Waikato branch of the ministry were working with him, they said, to explore other options.

A disability advocate from the CCS Disability Action group couldn’t comment on Cook’s case specifically but said there is a WINZ benefit for those with disabilities that covers medical needs such as medication or equipment.

”People are able to explore that fund with WINZ, if they feel that they haven’t been heard, and perhaps haven’t got the support they require, they have the right to have that reviewed ... if they feel they need support with that, there are agencies that can help with that like CCS,” midland region general manager Colene Herbert said.

In a statement MSD said both the cost and the use for the machine were an issue as there were other machines that were cheaper, they were still working with Cook to seek other options.

Cook says it would be beneficial for disabled people if equipment could be funded, since they can’t work and can’t afford to fork out the costs.

“Instead of having a maximum it should be a case by case with disabled people who need equipment because most disabled people are unemployed, and they would never be able to afford anything like that.

“It’s quite isolating ... this piece of equipment will allow me to be able to write in Braille, which would be awesome.”

He is yet to receive another Brailler but was not giving up.