Elderly man who died three weeks after Hamilton crash named

Denis Mark O’Connor was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but later died on October 14 (File Photo).

An elderly man who died three weeks after a Hamilton crash has been named.

He was Denis Mark O’Connor, formerly from Hamilton.

The 84-year-old was involved in a crash between a silver Nissan Dualis and a white Nissan Leaf on the westbound lanes of Wairere Drive – between River and Pukete roads – about 3.45pm on September 21.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but later died on October 14.

An investigation continues into the circumstances of the crash.

People with information should call police on 105 and quote file number 220922/7436. Information could also be shared online.