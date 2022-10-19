Hamilton West voters suggest Gaurav Sharma's seat could be anyone's to win

Dinsdale’s Zane Kume says he’s leaning towards National in the by-election “but Labour is good too”.

The contest for the Hamilton West by-election – due to cost around a whopping $1.2 million – is wide open, local voters suggest.

Dinsdale’s Zane Kume, 43, suspected Gaurav Sharma’s resignation could, in part, be about hurting Labour, but felt it was “a bit of a tit for tat thing” between the MP and the party.

While undecided, Kume thinks he might vote for a National candidate.

“They seem a bit harder...you know where you stand really. But Labour is good too.”

Kathryn Readhead, 63 from Glenview, knew little about Sharma.

“I’m thinking about [voting for] someone conservative, definitely not Labour or National.”

She criticised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the Covid-19 response and promotion of vaccines.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Kathryn Redhead, from Glenview, says she definitely won’t vote Labour or National, and is thinking about “someone conservative”.

Another Glenview resident, 76-year-old Alastair Marshall, was irritated at the resignation of Sharma, who he voted for previously.

“What a huge waste of taxpayers’ money, unnecessary,” Marshall said, describing Sharma as acting “like a spoiled child in the playground”.

“He should have stayed in medicine.”

However, he still intended to vote Labour.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Glenview’s Alastair Marshall is critical of Gaurav Sharma and intends to stick with Labour.

Lorraine Dunseath, 81 of Dinsdale, had met Sharma “and I found him a really lovely man” who came to her husband’s funeral.

She voted for National’s Tim Macindoe last time but this by-election “I’ve got to think about it”.

Angela Bell, 50 from Forest Lake wasn’t sure who she’d vote for, saying “I’ve sort of gone off Labour” due to the Covid-19 response.

She said she had lost her job as a health care worker because of not wanting to get a final vaccination.

Patrick, 29, from Forest Lake (who didn’t give his last name), hadn’t voted last election and said he hadn’t caught up yet with the details of what had happened to Sharma.

But he was looking at voting this time.

Labour’s Hamilton West electorate chairperson Mike Tribe was awaiting details from national office on the by-election.

“I’m as much in the dark as most people. It came completely out of the blue.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National’s Tim Macindoe isn’t commenting on his interest in the Hamilton West seat (file).

National’s electorate chairperson Edgar Wilson said once an election date was set this would start a formal candidate selection process.

He was feeling “very positive” about National’s chances.

“The party is settled, it’s focused, its policies are increasingly being made public. There’s a sense of change in the community.”

National’s former electorate MP Tim Macindoe - who earlier indicated his desire to stand again –was tight-lipped in a message Tuesday night.

“I’ve always had a warm personal relationship with Gaurav and I wish him well, but I’m not commenting about the likely by-election looming in Hamilton West at this stage.”

Christel Yardley/STUFF Senior city councillor Ryan Hamilton says he’s not thinking of standing in the by-election “at this stage” (file).

Recently re-elected city councillor Ryan Hamilton – who this year said he might consider a tilt at Hamilton East for National– said he wasn’t looking at standing for the party in the Hamilton West by-election “at this stage”.

He wouldn’t say if he was completely ruling out such a move.

Another re-elected councillor with potential interest in Hamilton East for National, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, confirmed she wasn’t interested in Hamilton West and hadn’t given much thought to Hamilton East “but I always keep my options open”. For now she was focusing on her community and environment portfolio with the council.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Former veteran city councillor and Labour Party member Dave Macpherson is highly critical of Gaurav Sharma’s performance and backs Georgie Dansey to stand for the party in Hamilton West (file).

Meanwhile, recently retired city councillor and Labour member Dave Macpherson suggested Georgie Dansey was the “front-runner” to get his party’s nomination – she’d been the other nominee when Sharma was selected in 2020, he said.

Macpherson said Wednesday he would also support Dan Steer for the seat if his name went forward.

In an email the just-retired west ward councillor of 24 years said “I can safely say Sharma was the worst Hamilton West MP I’ve seen in that time”, criticising strongly his relationships with other party members.

“I’m glad he’s gone - HamWest MPs like Martin Gallagher and Tim Macindoe were infinitely more approachable and effective.”

The Electoral Commission, meanwhile, confirmed it expected the cost of the by-election to be around $1.2 million.

By-elections are expected to be held within about three months of a seat officially becoming vacant, the commission said.