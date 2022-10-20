Erosion at Raglan beach forces retreat of public toilets

The toilet block on Ngarunui Beach in Raglan was installed in 2019 and will be moved starting October 17.

A block of toilets at a west coast beach is being relocated just three years after construction because of fast-paced erosion.

The toilet block on Ngarunui Beach in Raglan was installed in 2019 and moved away this week, with a smaller replacement being finished off in time for the long weekend.

“Erosion has happened much quicker than first expected over the past 18 months, so the toilet block needs to be relocated,” a Waikato District Council spokesperson said.

The toilets were designed to be easily moved in case erosion accelerated – and it did, she said.

“The decision to remove the toilets was made based on our managed retreat process based on the possibility of losing the structure to nature.”

The council generally tried “to work with nature rather than fighting it”, she said.

It actively monitored spring tide seasons and storm events to plan for the need to remove or protect infrastructure.

She said erosion was becoming more frequent throughout the months of September through to January and high water levels were more noticeable as a result.

This was on top of a combination of a low, strong winds and large tides during the winter months that created bigger storm events and resulted in the loss of land.

She said access to the Ngarunui Beach would remain open, but contractors would need to briefly close the walkway from the car park to get the toilets up the hill.

Two long-drop toilets and two showers would be installed down at the beach and further back from the sea – ready to be used by Labour Weekend.

There was also another toilet block in the Ngarunui Beach car park, up the hill.

The toilet block will be put into storage for modifications before being moved to Sunset Beach in Port Waikato.

This wasn’t the first time beach-side structures in north Waikato had been moved due to erosion.

In the mid to late ‘90s the Surf Club located at the end of Riria Kereopa Memorial Drive at Wainamau Beach was moved.

Then around 2012 to 2013 the surf tower on Ngarunui Beach was at risk, and another surf tower at that beach again in 2021.

The council also worked with the Surf Club in Port Waikato to move the community hub back from the sea and was in the middle of creating a long-term adaptive planning process to build community resilience.

The council spokesperson said a similar process was likely to occur with the Raglan community beginning in the next year.