Slip blocking State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne

17:56, Oct 19 2022
The slip is between Waiotahi Valley Back Road and Paerata Ridge Road on State Highway.
SUPPLIED
A “very large slip” has come down onto State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne closing the road.

The slip was approximately 70 - 80 metres long and 20 – 30 metres high and covered both lanes at Waiotahe Beach between Waiotahi Valley Back Road and Paerata Ridge Road, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Geotechnical engineers were on their way to assess the slip, which was still moving.

The highway was under stop/go traffic management at the time, while contractors were in the process of clearing an old slip.

The road would remain closed overnight, and a detour was available.
SUPPLIED
The road would remain closed overnight, and a detour was available for light vehicles via Paerata Ridge Rd to Verall Rd.

A van travelling through the site was pushed over by falling debris as the new slip came down, but no-one was injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised it might take some days to clear such a substantial slip and re-open the road.