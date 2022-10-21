Police looking for vehicle after assault in Paeroa

Officers were looking for information about a white-coloured ute or van driving erratically on Puke Rd on Thurday.

Police are appealing for information about a white ute or van in relation to an assault in Paeroa.

The assault occurred on Puke Rd between about 10 and 10.30am on Thursday, Coromandel Hauraki CIB Detective Sergeant Mark Leathem said.

Officers were looking for information about a white-coloured ute or van driving erratically on Puke Rd around that time.

People who saw or were cut off by this vehicle should contact police, Leathem said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 or online, referencing the file number 221020/9939.