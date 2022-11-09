Tenant who had 'people intruding on my space' has tribunal win

“I didn’t feel comfortable there,” Sally Archer says of her former home.

An unexpected electrician in Selina Archer’s bedroom was one of the reasons she took action against her landlords.

The 54-year-old Hamilton woman, known as Sally, was awarded $3800 by the Tenancy Tribunal for issues including increased rent, property maintenance and breach of privacy.

“In the end I just didn’t want to be there,” Archer said. “Landlords need to respect tenants more.”

But former landlord Bjorn Steingrimsson said he was “absolutely shocked” by the claim, and had been trying to help by letting Archer stay on until the home sold.

READ MORE:

* Rental eviction déjà vu: Single mum given 90 days' notice for second time in a year

* Tenant: Power imbalance in relationship with property managers

* Rental law change 'casualties': evicted tenants fear homelessness

* Renting: Your rights and responsibilities as a tenant, flatmate or boarder



Stuff Archer and her landlord used to be on good terms, but things are said to have changed after she was told the property was likely to be sold.

Archer moved into the three-bedroom rental six years ago and said she thought it would be forever.

Steingrimsson says things soured when they told her the property was likely to be sold.

“We did tell Sally when we first started talking that we needed to sell a couple of properties...to fund a development... We were humming and hawing which one we were going to sell first,” he said.

He and partner Rachel Dryland manage 23 other rentals across the Waikato and also run a maintenance business.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Renovations were done, inside and out, while Archer was paying full rent.

Steingrimsson they let Archer stay on out of good faith and there were about 10 days of renovations.

The work included a new kitchen and painting throughout, according to a current online property listing.

Archer was shocked to find an electrician in her bedroom one afternoon and says Steingrimsson had once “jumped the fence” to enter the property.

“I felt I was obligated to give them permission to come in to do renovations but... people were intruding on my space, I didn’t feel comfortable.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Steingrimsson says they were good landlords and were trying to help Archer by letting her stay until the property sold.

Archer said her former landlords never told her in advance how much renovation work would be done.

Steingrimsson says “it was probably one thing at a time”.

“We started off telling her ... that we wanted to do the kitchen and paint a couple of windows on the outside.”

Archer filed a claim with the Tenancy Tribunal after she thought “this isn’t cool, all these breaches”.

“It wasn’t for compensation, it was to make them aware: this is not how you treat tenants,” she said.

Steingrimsson and Dryland were declined name suppression at the time of the tribunal order in October.

They were “absolutely shocked” at the claim and had “thought of her as a friend,” Steingrimsson said.

Stuff Archer says her complaint wasn’t about compensation but rather ”to make them aware: this is not how you treat tenants”.

Archer was awarded compensation for maintenance issues including a hazardous oven, faulty light fixtures and lack of smoke alarms.

Steingrimsson said they were good landlords and Archer “loved doing things herself.”

Archer said prior to the renovations, her weekly rent was lifted by $120, to $560 all up, and the court found there wasn’t valid notice.

But Steingrimsson said she’d been charged well under market rate for years.

Other tenancy claims made by Archer weren't upheld due to lack of photographic evidence.

Supplied Make sure any renting issues are documented, not just talked about, says Vicky Haden-Jones from Citizen Advice Bureau Hamilton.

Tenancy issues were the second most popular type of query at Citizens Advice Bureau Hamilton, manager Vicky Haden-Jones said.

“We get a lot of these queries coming in, and they are typically around ‘unenforceable clauses’... At the moment renting is really high, so there is a lot of need for places to rent and landlords have the ability now to basically look for the best outcome for themselves,” she said.

“If you are having issues, if anything is going wrong, at least make sure it’s in writing, even if it's a text message, and just ensure that you are following your rights and obligations.”

Steingrimsson said he probably should have given Archer 90 days’ notice but “I was just trying to help her out in any way I possibly could by offering other tenancies”.

Archer was now living in a new property, issue-free and with a new landlord.

She hoped other tenants could learn from her experience.

“I’m in this lovely place now... I’ve got to the point where now I want to be a happier person.”