When people use their food waste bin, they are helping make compost (file photo).

A compost made of food waste from up 170,000 Hamiltonians could help your garden thrive this summer.

When people use their food waste bin, they are helping make Tronpost – that’s compost, made locally from green waste and kerbside food scraps.

In September, people in Hamilton prevented 320,000kg of food waste from going to landfill by using those food scraps bins.

Hamilton City Council is “as a thank you” giving some of those food scraps back for free as a nutrient blast for people’s gardens during spring.

“Food waste is high in nutrients,” said Hamilton City Council’s resource recovery delivery manager Trent Fowles.

“After a wet winter, it will be really helpful to boost those spring vegetables and flower beds to get then growing and keep the worms happy.

People could bring a container – whether it's a bin, bucket, or box – to the Wickham Street Hamilton Organic Centre from 9am to 12pm on November 5, and it would be filled with the compost.

“Just make sure whatever container you bring in, is no bigger than 20L. We want to try and make sure everyone who turns up for their free compost can get it, while the stock lasts,” Fowles said.

He said food waste in landfill was a major contributor to climate change.

It’s high in value when composted properly, but in landfill it became toxic and decomposes without oxygen and releases methane – a harmful greenhouse gas.

“If food waste was a country, it would be third behind the United States and China in emissions,” said Fowles.

“We see lots of food waste in Hamilton’s kerbside red bins – and even in our yellow recycling bins. It’s such a waste when we have bins especially designed for your food waste.”

Fowles said the food waste bins can get a bit stinky as the weather warms up, which discouraged people from using them as much.

Freezing food waste until collection day, keeping the bin in the shade and the handle in the upright locked position minimised smells.

“If bugs are more of an issue, a bit of citronella oil or fresh thyme in the bin can help keep the flies out,” he said.