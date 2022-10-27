The $163k council leadership job pulled from a hat

Out of the hat: The vessel from which the names of the successful Waikato Regional Council chairperson and deputy chairperson were pulled on Thursday.

It all came down to drawing names from a hat to select the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Waikato Regional Council, as newly elected councillors were split 7-7 on Thursday over who should lead them for the next three years.

For the $163,000 a year chairperson’s job, veteran councillor Stu Kneebone, from a well-known farming family, was supported by a group perceived as more “left-leaning”.

Others seen as a more “conservative” grouping lined up behind second-term councillor Pamela Storey, a United States-born New Zealand citizen who had supported former chairperson Russ Rimmington when he was ousted this year.

“Folks, we have a tie,” proclaimed council chief executive Chris McLay on the 7-7 split. He was then forced to draw the winner’s name from a hat to break the deadlock, with a very pleased Storey emerging victorious.

The vote for the deputy role was split along the same lines between two newcomers: experienced environmentalist and University of Waikato professor Bruce Clarkson, and former Taupō deputy mayor Mich’eal Downard​.

Clarkson’s name was then drawn from the hat by Storey.

The voting raised the prospect of two evenly split “teams” emerging on the council. Speaking after the contest, Storey acknowledged it would have been good if the new chairperson had received at least eight votes.

“It would have been really positive if I could have got a majority, but I’m happy with the outcome.”

Storey didn’t believe there was a big risk of a two-teams split, saying she felt all would act impartially for “collective positivity”.

There were no promises made to anyone over the likes of committee chairperson positions to secure support, she said, echoing earlier comments from Kneebone that he would take a “merit-based” approach to such things if elected chairperson.

Storey said a priority for her would be bringing the new council together – there would soon be workshops on the new governance structure and committee chairpersons’ roles.

Kneebone said afterwards he was disappointed but would get in behind Storey. On the failure to see a winner with a majority, he said: “It is what it is. But politics is never straightforward.”

The unusual name-from-a-hat method isn’t without precedent at the regional council – staff said it has previously been used at least once to finalise the appointment of councillor Kataraina Hodge as deputy chairperson.

In their pitches to the assembled councillors before the voting, Storey emphasised the challenges the region faces and her experience as a committee chairperson. Kneebone also spoke of his experience and of being a straight shooter and non-autocratic.

In a clear sign of a desire to handle the interpersonal niggles of last term differently, questions included how the pair would resolve conflicts between councillors before they proceeded to the code of conduct complaint stage. Both signalled they wanted to sort things out before they got that far.

Councillor Angela Strange asked about how to ensure there were no A and B teams of elected representatives. Storey suggested new councillors had already got off to a good start together and said she wanted to be “fair and reasoned and representative”.

Those voting for Storey included herself, Downard, Robert Cookson, Ben Dunbar-Smith, Clyde Graf, Chris Hughes and Warren Maher.

Kneebone's supporters were himself, Clarkson, Hodge, Strange, Tipa Mahuta, Jennifer Nickel and Noel Smith.