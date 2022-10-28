Split views on new heritage proposal for Hamilton

Some think heritage and natural sites still need more protection, others believe the proposal clashes with property rights and housing needs (file).

Views on a plan that would restrict development around Hamilton heritage and natural areas are mixed – with nearly 500 submissions.

Some are saying Plan Change 9 (PC9) doesn’t go far enough to protect heritage and other sites, others are worried it clashes with private property rights and the need for more housing.

Under PC9, there would be restrictions on what can be done to another 182 structures and 27 more special character areas, which would be recognised in the district plan.

Also, an extra 520 significant natural areas are identified, mostly around the city’s gully network and near the banks of the Waikato River.

Properties listed as having a significant natural area face specific rules around what can and can’t happen on them.

In a statement Friday, Hamilton City Council said there were 468 submissions, with some 2000 submission points. Around 40% related to historic heritage areas and built heritage, while about 25% related to significant natural areas.

A split of those for and against various proposals wasn’t available.

”There are mixed views about how to best protect heritage in Hamilton,” the statement said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mark Davey, Hamilton City Council's city planning manager, says it’s tricky getting the right balance between development and protecting heritage (file).

City planning manager Mark Davey said some submitters felt the council had not gone far enough and wanted more buildings and more areas of the city designated as heritage.

This included requests for historic heritage areas in Harrowfield, Fairview Downs and commercial areas of Frankton, and extending the proposed area in Claudelands and Hamilton East. More than 200 new built heritage items had also been proposed across the city.

Other submissions felt the proposals would take away private property rights or that the changes were in conflict with other priorities to provide housing.

Davey acknowledged it was tricky getting the right balance between development and protecting heritage.

“We follow a really clear criteria that’s recognised nationally and refer to our experts to assess the different elements against it. This means we can be really sure we’ve got the evidence to back the changes and they stack up legally.”

Submissions relating to significant natural areas, notable trees and archaeological sites saw many from individual property owners asking for changes to boundaries or specific rules that would now apply to part of their properties.

Up till 18 November, people can now either support or oppose another submission but cannot raise any new points.