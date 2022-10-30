Closure of main Hamilton road for upgrades hurting business

Thirsty Liquor owner Yang Fang said he had lost 40 to 50% of sales because of the road works.

Business had only just started to improve for Hamilton’s Thirsty Liquor owner when construction arrived at his doorstep.

It’s been two weeks since construction started at the Claudelands Rd – Grey St intersection to improve safety, road, and traffic lights and businesses nearby are struggling.

The Claudelands Rd and Grey St intersection, through to the Heaphy Tce, O’Neill St, and Brooklyn Rd intersection, is currently closed to vehicles – with works planned to finish in early November.

Thirsty Liquor owner Yang Fang said he had lost 40 to 50% of sales because of the road works.

READ MORE:

* First day blues for Cloverlea traffic upheaval

* More funding to help struggling Ashburton businesses during town centre upgrades

* Safety concerns at revamped New Plymouth thoroughfare intersection



Footpaths through the area remained open, but people were no longer driving down what had been a busy and main road and stopping on the way past.

There was a sign that said the shops were open if people made it that far, but many had already assumed they were shut and weren’t bothering with the trip.

“For us, business is pretty bad,” Fang said.

Tom Lee/Stuff There was a sign that said the shops were open if people made it that far.

“It used to be a main road for people from the city. Most of my customers drive through.”

He said business had started to pick up one week before the road works started, but then the construction appeared.

The weather was getting warmer and Covid-19 restrictions had eased – which meant business had been on the rise.

“Winter here is cold and wet and not ideal for drinking.”

He had been ordering stock as usual, but there had been no sales and the bills were still coming in.

Fang said he didn’t know about the construction until he turned up for work on October 10.

The council told him they sent a letter, but he reckoned he hadn’t seen it.

He hoped the road works would be completed on time, and business would pick up again.

Tom Lee/Stuff Cat Amituanai, Sera Allen. Lindsay Weight, and Rachel Hamer at The Roaming Giant.

Area manager of Kāpura, which owns and manages The Roaming Giant, Lindsay Weight said the bar and eatery was down by more than 30% because of the roadworks.

He said people were still booking and coming in for its promotions or bottomless brunch, but there were no more customers stopping on the way past or after work.

“All of our epic daily deals, happy hour, live music, live sport and famous weekend bottomless brunches are still all go,” Weight said.

“We understand the longer-term benefits for the community, so we are receptive to the works, we'd just love to see all our customers through the next few weeks.”

Its car park was also still open and accessible despite the road closure signs.

Hospice retail manager Helen Singers said its customers were finding it difficult to navigate the road works and temporary pathways.

Tom Lee/Stuff Claudelands business owners say few customers want to venture through roadworks.

“It’s extremely hard for people to get in and out of the building.”

She said it was frustrating and business was down about 50% as a result of the construction, she said.

”It’s been really really slow for us.”

What had been a quick morning commute - under 10 minutes – for volunteers had also ballooned to almost an hour.

Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said business at the dairy was down 70%.

He said this was because there were no customers travelling through what was a main route.

While workmen and people working nearby were still coming into the dairy, he believed the council should be subsiding businesses for the loss of income.

Hamilton City Council public transport and urban mobility manager Martin Parkes said while it doesn’t want to disrupt people's lives, roading projects must be done – especially in a growing city where there is pressure on transport networks.

“Thanks for your patience as we know our travel routines have changed. Due to the intersection upgrades, we know the businesses in the area aren’t getting the usual passers-by,” Parkes said.

The council was reminding and encouraging people to keep shopping local while the construction work was underway.

The Claudelands bridge was open for pedestrians and people on bikes, but was also closed to vehicle traffic.