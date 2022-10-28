Person dies after serious crash near peak of Kaimai Ranges

Police say there are early indications of serious injuries.

A person has died after a serious crash near the peak of the Kaimai ranges, Bay of plenty.

The two vehicle crash happened near Hanga Rd and Rapurapu Rd on SH29 on Friday around 4:20pm.

Police said in an updated statement that road closures would be in place for some time while the serious crash unit investigates

“The diversions available will likely add significant travel time to anyone looking to move through the area,” police said in a statement.

“We advise motorists to consider delaying travel, if possible...motorists are asked to please avoid the area or expect significant delays.”

St John sent two ambulances, one rapid response and one helicopter to the scene and treated one patient in a critical condition.

“Hato Hone, St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident in the Kaimai Ranges at 16:20,” St John said.

Fire and Emergency were dispatched to the scene and had now departed.

“At 4.46pm four crews were dispatched to assist at a two-vehicle crash on SH29 in the Kaimai-Mamaku Forest Park,” they said in a statement.

Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said due to a serious crash on SH29 the road was closed between Te Poi (SH28) and Tauriko, Tauranga (SH36).

Detours were in place until further notice.

“Delay your journey or consider using alternative route via SH36 Rotorua or SH2 K-Gorge,” Waka Kotahi said.

”Eastbound traffic use SH28 to SH5 to Rotorua, turn left onto SH36 via Ngongataha to Tauranga. Westbound in reverse. Alternatively, traffic to/from Auckland should use SH2 via Karangahake Gorge.”