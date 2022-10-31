More than $2 million for river projects to regional council

Nearly $2.2 million has been granted to three regional council catchment-scale projects and a new Māori medium environmental educational programme.

The funds, from the Crown-iwi Waikato River Authority, are designed to boost the Waikato and Waipā rivers.

The projects involve landowners, iwi and community groups, with project management by the council, a statement said.

Funding includes $1.34 million for a project in the lower Waikato River catchment to support landowners wishing to retire and plant erodable hill country and stream margins, and to retire forest remnants.

Another $402,739 is going towards the new central Waikato hill country and streambank erosion protection and remediation project in partnership with Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust.

Thirdly, $99,949 is going to a Waipā River protection and enhancement project, underway since 2014, to reduce erosion and enhance riparian margins upstream of Ōtorohanga.

A further $331,200 is going to the council’s Kura Waiti ki Kura Waita (River Schools to Moana Schools) to develop and implement an advancing mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) kaupapa in environmental education.