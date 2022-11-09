One battle in Aotearoa-New Zealand's war against pest plants

There's a battle in the war on pest plants under way on the mountain overlooking Te Aroha.

A drill, blue liquid and knowledge – these are the tools of the trade for Cory McCaskill as he treads through bush behind Te Aroha.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

He’s in his element among māhoe, kawakawa and tītoki.

But there’s much more to see and his eyes are sharp – jasmine, tradescantia and ivy. These introduced plants are slowly creeping up the mountain, threatening to suffocate it.

It's his mission to stop them.

READ MORE:

* 'Silent invasion': Weeds are escaping gardens and wreaking havoc on native ecosystems

* Bugs cause exotic plants to release more carbon than natives

* Invasive exotic plants cost the country $1.7b a year, scientist says

* Mayors call for additions to Waikato Regional Council's pest plant list



Tree privet, for instance, gets a 45 degree hole bored into it, then in goes the poison.

“It will suck in that poison, and it will kill it from the bottom to the top, so we’re taking it out slowly and replanting at the same time and giving it time to work its way out,” McCaskill said.

He is a part of a group of several field rangers scanning the vegetation of Te Aroha mountain in east Waikato targeting pest plant species.

Exotic plants, although vibrant and alluring at first glance, pose a threat to the ecosystem.

For McCaskill, the part-time work helps make space for native flora and fauna to flourish.

“We’ve been attacking in a different way, the privet that’s here in the ngahere of Te Aroha, using new techniques, new ways, new perspectives and new techniques for how to deal with the pest plant problem up here in the maunga,” McCaskill says.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF A blue poisonous liquid is then injected into the privet pest plant to kill them, Te Aroha Pest control field ranger Cory McCaskill says.

But it’s not only a problem in Te Aroha. Aotearoa has around 2300 native plants, but more than 25,000 exotic equivalents.

A 2021 report released by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment indicated that intervening sooner rather than later was crucial to saving native flora and fauna.

The report called for the Government to do more and “lift its game” when it came to protecting native ecosystems from exotic plants.

It’s nothing new for the rangers and conservation staff from the Ngāti Tumutumu Trust who have been leading the pest control and restoration work on Mt Te Aroha.

Project manager Aaron Taylor says there are about 20 different species in their sights.

Mostly, they’re attacking ivy, Japanese honeysuckle, climbing asparagus, tradescantia and wilding pine.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Ngāti Tumutumu operations manager Aaron Taylor says there was about 20 different species of pest plant that they had identified as threatening across the maunga.

Pest plant control is a nationwide issue, he says, but other regions have a different set of species on their radar depending on the climate.

“Pest plants like Japanese honeysuckle, Ivy and the climbing asparagus which are creepers, they creep along the ground and suffocate other plant species, especially natives and don’t allow them to grow,” Taylor says.

Work is underway on about 600ha from the summit to the township.

But the bottom 200ha, close to backyards, is the worst.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The span of terrain for the Te Aroha pest plant monitoring covered 600 hectares from the summit to the edge of the underlying township.

The job began in September 2021 and now has 2½ years to go.

“The lofty goal is to eradicate” Taylor says but with pest plants it’s a process of consistently revisiting and monitoring.

Several other iwi are doing similar pest control and monitoring in their own rohe (area) nearby with $19.4m from local authorities and DOC.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Te Aroha Pest control field rangers Cory McCaskill, Tristam Jonathan and Luger Hartshorne.

Taylor says their kaupapa is to restore and regenerate the area while creating jobs for their people.

“We feel that if we’re removing and not replacing [plants] we’re just going to face the same issues in years to come.

“But our plan is to replant, regenerate through eco-sourcing and our kaupapa is ‘from the maunga, for the maunga’, taking the plants from the maunga and replanting it on the same maunga.”

For McCaskill, it’s about the long-term health of the bush.

“It’s more of a long term goal dealing with the privet, but if we start now then maybe, say, in five years’ time we might see a big difference in what our forests look like now.

“If we work as a team before we get to that point then we’ll keep our forest nice and beautiful as they should be.”