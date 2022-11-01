Last fixed Hamilton Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre closes

During Maree Munro’s first experience at a testing station there was “so much fear” of the unknown, but the Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 Directorate executive lead said they’ve learned so much.

The last fixed Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre in Hamilton is shutting up shop after almost three years.

“It feels like the end of an era, but it’s not,” Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro said.

The testing model had changed, but people needed to stay vigilant because Covid-19 was still spreading and people were still being hospitalised.

Its closure on Tuesday ended two and a half years of service – with the first community testing centre set up in March 2020 at the Claudelands Event Centre.

It moved to Founders Theatre in October that year, before moving to Greenwood St in January 2022 – where it also became a vaccination centre providing Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

It operated seven days a week and alongside dozens of other satellite testing stations that moved around the region depending on positive cases.

Hundreds of people once queued for hours to get a PCR test– lined up before testing stations even opened.

Now, people could “click and collect” dozens of RAT tests at a time to take home.

Tom Lee/Stuff Staff at the Greenwood St Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre on its last day.

Greenwood St staff, over that time, distributed 95,880 rapid antigen tests and administered 465 Covid-19 vaccinations.

The last almost-three years had been a long and hard slog for those in the health industry, Munro said.

Staff had worked tirelessly – and through rain, hail, and shine – at the testing stations, Munro said.

She said her first experience at a pop-up testing centre was at Te Rapa Racecourse where “there was so much fear”.

“We didn’t know what it was all about. We didn’t really know what the impact was going to be.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cars lined up at the Greenwood St testing station on January 30 2022.

Staff were scared of the unknown, scared of catching Covid-19, and scared of passing it on to their loved ones.

But, she said it was in the industry’s DNA to step up, adapt and respond quickly – and they had learnt a lot.

“We will always be ready. We have the skills and the knowledge and infrastructure to go fast if we need to go fast again.

“We have a well-trained workforce, who are moving on to other parts of the system, but they could come back quickly and at scale.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Staff at the Greenwood St Covid-19 testing centre distributed 95,880 rapid antigen tests.

There had also been positive partnerships formed as a result of the pandemic, she said.

Health providers across the system – including iwi, kaupapa Māori and Pacific providers – had worked together to reach the at-risk communities.

“We couldn’t have done it on our own,” she said.

“When Covid-19 first touched our shores, we were given a tongikura from Kiingi Tuuheitia that to protect the wellbeing of our people is paramount.

“That was a really strong and powerful visionary statement that drove us,” Munro said. “Because it was about the community and protection.”

Munro said lots of people were over Covid-19 and wanted to get back to a sense of normality, but she urged people to keep testing and reporting the results despite the closure of the last testing site.

Tom Lee/Stuff Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 Directorate Executive Lead Maree Munro urged people to keep testing and reporting the results.

Community Covid-19 cases have been slowly climbing over recent weeks and new Omicron subvariants have been detected in the country.

In the week ending October 16, there was a “jump” in community Covid-19 cases of approximately 25% – though from a relatively low base of cases.

There were 28 people in Waikato Hospital with Covid-19 as of 9am on Tuesday.

“That is a big rise from a few weeks ago where there were under 10,” Munro said.

“You just don’t know what the impact will be on you, so you have to take it seriously.”

Covid-19 testing and vaccination would continue to be supported through health care providers, pharmacies and community sites.

There were also still some designated community Covid-19 RAT collection centres and mobile vaccination clinics.