Vehicle rammed into house before occupants flee on foot

Police are making enquiries after a vehicle struck a house and the occupants fled the scene.

Police are trying to track down those responsible for ramming a car into a house in Hamilton before escaping on foot.

The property in the west Hamilton suburb of Frankton was struck at around 11:35pm.

“Emergency services responded to a crash where a vehicle struck a house last night on Killarney Road, Frankton,” police said.

Police could not say what type of vehicle was used in the incident.

READ MORE:

* Police piece together multiple ramraids in Waikato

* Hamilton mayor frustrated at access to new $6 million crime prevention fund

* Youth crimewave: How the rise in ramraids resulted in a crisis and thousands of charges

* One of ramraiders' favourite cars is being hunted to extinction on Hamilton streets



TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The incident occurred on Killarney Road in the west Hamilton Suburb of Frankton.

“There were no reports of any injuries - the occupants of the vehicle left the scene. Police are making enquiries.”