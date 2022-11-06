Vehicle rammed into house before occupants flee on foot
Police are trying to track down those responsible for ramming a car into a house in Hamilton before escaping on foot.
The property in the west Hamilton suburb of Frankton was struck at around 11:35pm.
“Emergency services responded to a crash where a vehicle struck a house last night on Killarney Road, Frankton,” police said.
Police could not say what type of vehicle was used in the incident.
READ MORE:
* Police piece together multiple ramraids in Waikato
* Hamilton mayor frustrated at access to new $6 million crime prevention fund
* Youth crimewave: How the rise in ramraids resulted in a crisis and thousands of charges
* One of ramraiders' favourite cars is being hunted to extinction on Hamilton streets
“There were no reports of any injuries - the occupants of the vehicle left the scene. Police are making enquiries.”