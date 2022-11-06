Person dies in serious house fire in north Waikato

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal house fire in NgÄruawÄhia.

A person has died in a house fire in Ngāruawāhia on Sunday morning.

The first fire truck arrived at 10.43am but the fire at the Sims St property was described as well involved.

One person was found dead.

Cordons will remain in place at the property while an examination is carried out. Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Police will make enquiries into the cause of the fire.

The single storey teal coloured house was largely intact and hoses and firefighter gear was laid out across the front yard.

Local residents and family members stood outside visibly upset.

A resident from nearby said the incident was “pretty scary”.

"I live just down the road and I could see the smoke going up. It looked like it was going onto the house next door.”

She said a quiet family lived at the home. Another neighbour said the family lving at the house had a number of children.

St John were attending the incident and passed further comment onto police.

“We were notified and responded one ambulance, one rapid response and one clinical manager to the scene. We were not required for transportation,” St John said.