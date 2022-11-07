Keys to every car stolen from Hamilton car auctioneer

Police were investigating a break-in at Turners in Te Rapa Rd.

Police are investigating a break-in at a Hamilton car dealership that saw the keys to every car on the lot stolen.

Officers were called at 10am on Sunday about the burglary at Turners on Te Rapa Rd that happened overnight on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

A man who worked at Turners confirmed the keys had been stolen and said the car yard, which housed more than 100 cars, was a crime scene.

The man said replacing the keys, locks, immobilisers and computers – if there was enough stock in the country – was going to be difficult.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police were at the car yard on Monday.

He would not comment on whether it would be covered by insurance.

Stuff understands three cars were also taken.

The rest of the cars remain on the lot – but unable to be moved or sold without a key.

Turners head office was yet to comment.

Shaun Patterson from Waikato Auto Locksmiths said they were replacing the keys and locks in the 135 cars.

He said the job was “huge" and was going to take weeks – with one car taking a minimum of two hours.

And it was going to cost possibly hundreds of thousands.

Patterson said it cost $500 to $600 to replace the key in a standard car, with cars like a Volkswagon or Jaguar costing between $1500 and $2000.

Modern car keys had a chip in them and the engine computer would need to be pulled out of some cars, he said.

“It’s very, very complex depending on the vehicle.”

Basic calculations show it could cost up to $270,000 to replace all the keys.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff There are more than 100 cars on the lot at Turners on Te Rapa Rd.

Car buyer David, who did not provide his last name, said his wife and son were looking at a 2005 Volkswagen Golf at 10am on Sunday morning.

But, when they asked to test drive the car – staff said they didn’t have keys to any of the cars on the lot.

To make matters worse, he said the car keys were all accompanied by tags with the car registration number, raising fears stolen keys could be used if the cars left the lot.

“I wouldn’t buy a car there now,” he said.

Police officers were on-site on Monday morning focused on the shipping container office building and were taking photos.

A police spokesperson would not confirm what was stolen.