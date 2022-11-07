Fatal house fire in north Waikato not suspicious

The Ngāruawāhia fire happened in a Kāinga Ora home in Sims St on Sunday morning.

The circumstances of a fatal house fire in Ngāruawāhia are not suspicious.

Kāinga Ora said on Monday afternoon that the deceased was “one of our customers”.

“We are saddened by the tragic death ... and our condolences have been passed to their whānau,” regional director Mark Rawson said.

The first fire truck arrived to the Sims St house at 10.43am on Sunday and found it well ablaze, a spokesperson said.

Two fire investigators had visited the scene and were investigating the fire – which at this stage was not being considered suspicious.

Police said cordons around the house had been lifted, and the person’s death had been referred to the Coroner.

The other residents of the house are being provided with temporary accommodation.

The single-storey teal coloured house was largely intact, and local residents and family members stood outside visibly upset at the scene on Sunday.