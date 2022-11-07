One candidate, two parties: Conservative coalition picks Hamilton West contender

Rudi du Plooy will stand in the Hamilton West by-election on behalf of both the New Conservative and One party.

The New Conservative Party and the Christian One Party have joined forces to stand Rudi du Plooy in the Hamilton West by-election.

In a decision to run a “cooperative campaign”, the two parties have signalled their proximity on, and desire to address: “sovereignty, democracy, freedom of speech, human rights and other fundamental issues.”

The December 10 Hamilton West by-election was triggered after incumbent Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament in September.

Du Plooy is a member of the New Conservative Party and has stood in several local elections in the past.

With MP Gaurav Sharma kicked out of caucus, "Labour is the biggest loser", says one of the people in central Hamilton asked by Stuff for their thoughts.

When asked how the coalition planned on sharing a single seat in the Beehive in the unlikely event they are elected, du Plooy said: “Nothing is planned right now, a decision will be made by the board of the coalition if that happens”.

Du Plooy has outlined his party’s perceived erosion of the Bill of Rights, crime and a binding referendum on Three Waters as talking points for the by-election.

“Spot the Three Waters action, particularly the way it’s written at this time... If that means a binding referendum the that’s the way it should go.”

Local issues are also at the fore of the cooperative campaign: “He [du Plooy] will oversee the upgrade of the Dinsdale roundabout for the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. He will address the design and construction failures of the Waikato Expressway and the wage and health concerns of firefighters.”

Supplied “It’s not a two horse race,” said Naomi Pocock, The Opportunities Party's candidate to contest the Hamilton West by-election.

Of the other parties outside of Parliament standing candidates in the by-election, The Opportunities Party has selected Dr Naomi Pocock to put to the voters of Hamilton West.

Pocock, who works at the University of Waikato as part of the Āmiomio Aotearoa research project, is imploring voters not to think of the by-election as a forgone conclusion.

“It’s not a two horse race. We want to encourage people to vote for what they think is right, not who they think will win.”

Donna Pokere-Phillips will contest the by-election for the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party. The fourth-placed finisher in the recent mayoral election, Pokere-Phillips has in the past espoused Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis party have selected Peter Wakeman as their candidate.