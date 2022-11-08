Search for kayaker missing in Firth of Thames continues

A search and rescue operation is continuing in the search for a missing kayaker in the Firth of Thames (file photo).

A search and rescue operation continues for a kayaker who didn’t return from a fishing trip in the Firth of Thames.

The kayaker left from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturday and planned to fish at the mussel farms there, but was reported missing when he didn’t come home as expected.

Early on Sunday morning, his kayak and fishing gear were found just under five kilometres east of Orere Point.

The search continued on Tuesday and included the Coastguard's Air Patrol and Land Search and Rescue staff.

Officers were still urgently wanting to hear from anyone in the area who might have seen something which could assist in locating the kayaker.

Police were actively engaging with the man's family, and said they would provide further updates when possible.

People with information should call 111 and quote the event number P052502217.