Private investigator on case of missing car keys from Hamilton car auctioneer

Police were investigating a break-in at Turners in Te Rapa Rd.

A Hamilton car dealership has got a private investigator on the case of 135 sets of missing car keys and three stolen cars.

Officers were called at 10am on Sunday about the burglary at Turners on Te Rapa Rd that happened overnight on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Turners CEO Greg Hedgepeth​ said the offenders broke into its office and stole most of its keys – of the 160 cars on the lot – and made off with three cars.

The thieves were caught on its CCTV and the cameras of neighbouring businesses – and he said its private investigator and the police were making good progress with the images.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police were at the car yard on Monday.

Hedgepeth said they were hoping to get the cars back, but had accepted the keys would likely not be returned.

“We are securing the site and replacing them all.

“It’s definitely unfortunate. We are pretty disappointed it’s happened.”

He said it was costing tens of thousands and would be done in a few days – quicker and cheaper than originally thought.

Hedgepeth said it was important customers were 100% sure that a car bought from Turners in Te Rapa was secure.

SUPPLIED A 2019 Holden Commodore with the registration number LYY142 was stolen from Turners in Hamilton.

It had also employed security guards that were monitoring the site at night to make sure the vehicles were safe.

“It’s a strange thing to do, because you have all those keys but they are basically pointless [once replaced].”

One of the stolen cars was a 2019 Holden Commodore with the registration number LYY142.

A 2018 Volkswagen Polo with the registration PFE502 and a 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Vin was also taken.

“Hopefully they catch that person. We want them off the street so they don’t do this to people in the community,” Hedgepeth said.

SUPPLIED/= This 2011 Mercedes-Benz S class Vin was also stolen.

“That would be a result for us.”

He said Turners was constantly reviewing its security processes, but there would be upgrades at Te Rapa and a few other sites in the wake of this break-in.

“Just to make sure we minimise any risk,” he said.

The branch would be closed until the keys had all been replaced, but Hedgepeth said customers could go to Turners on Avalon Dr, which was still open for business.

SUPPLIED This 2018 Volkswagen Polo with the registration PFE502 was the third car stolen on Saturday night.

“It’s disruptive, but this is the cost we are just having to face and getting on with it and sorting the problem.”

Its insurance was covering the loss.

Anyone with information could contact police on 105 or online and quote the file number 221106/2871.