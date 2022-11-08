Police release name of man who died in north Waikato house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal house fire in NgÄruawÄhia.

Police have named the man who died in a house fire in north Waikato on Sunday. He was Marvin Mahara, 45, of Ngāruawāhia, police said in a statement.

The first fire truck arrived to the Sims St house at 10.43am on Sunday and firefighters found it well ablaze, a spokesperson said.

Fire investigators visited the scene and said the blaze was not suspicious, but the circumstances of the fire remained under investigation.

Kāinga Ora said on Monday afternoon that the deceased was “one of our customers”.

“We are saddened by the tragic death ... and our condolences have been passed to their whānau,” regional director Mark Rawson said.

The other residents of the house are being provided with temporary accommodation.

The man’s death would be referred to the Coroner.