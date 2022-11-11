Family of Marokopa dad Tom Phillips raise $5027 for reward to find children

Thomas Phillips is on the run with his children Jayda, Maverick, and Ember.

The family of three children with wanted and on-the-run Marokopa father Thomas Phillips have raised $5027 to offer as a reward for information.

A warrant to arrest Phillips was issued when he failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January on a charge of wasting police time and resources in relation to the family’s first disappearance.

A search for Phillips and his children – Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember – has been going on ever since, captivating the nation and frustrating police and searchers.

The fundraising page was set up by Storm Dawson, the eldest sister of the three children, who were now aged 9, 7, and 6.

READ MORE:

* Wanted Marokopa dad returned home for supplies

* Wanted Marokopa dad still on the run two weeks after court no-show

* Wanted Marokopa dad still on the run more than one week after court no-show



TOM LEE/STUFF Waikato west area commander Will Loughrin talks about the police effort to find missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his 3 children. (Video first published 9 September 2022.)

She said on the fundraising page that a reward was the most effective way to find the children.

“We have worked closely alongside the police throughout this investigation, and completely understand the complications it would create if they were to fund a reward, which is why we need to source it ourselves.”

The Givealittle closed on Thursday and raised $5027 of its $10,000 goal. It was donated by 92 donors over four weeks.

Dawson said the money would go towards a reward for information that led to the safe return of the children.

“Any amount you are willing to donate is extremely appreciated (and unexpected). We just want our babies home.”

supplied The Phillips children, from left Ember, Jayda Jin and Maverick.

The page said any remaining funds would be donated to the parties that helped in the first missing persons search last September.

This would include Waikato police, Search and Rescue staff, Waitomo and Hamilton Land Search and Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, ISO Limited, and the local Kiritihiri iwi and community.

Red flags were first raised on September 11 last year when Phillips’ ute was found abandoned at Kiritehere Beach, facing the waves and with the keys under the driver’s seat mat.

The family spent 17 days in Marokopa’s dense bush, but weren’t found despite an intensive police-led land, sea and air search.

Phillips disappeared again in December and did not reappear for Christmas or his court appearance.

Police put out a statement in August saying the missing family could be anywhere in the country, and might be using fake names.

They did not respond to a request from Stuff for an update on the case this week.