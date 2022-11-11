'Significant delays' on Waikato Expressway after two-truck crash blocks lane

Police were responding to the crash south of Taupiri just after 1pm on Friday.

A crash between two trucks is blocking the northbound lane of the Waikato Expressway south of Taupiri.

Police were responding to the crash just after 1pm on Friday, a spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no injuries, but the partially blocked lane was causing significant delays.

Meanwhile, in South Waikato a truck collided with a rail overbridge in Tīrau about 10.40am.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic management was in place.

Motorists should expect delays.