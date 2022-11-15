Hamilton ex-deputy mayor frozen out of council roles over 'inappropriate' messages

Former partners at odds – mayor Paula Southgate and her former deputy turned mayoral rival Geoff Taylor on the campaign trail before last month’s election (file).

Already-demoted former deputy mayor Geoff Taylor has been frozen even further out of Hamilton City Council’s senior leadership roles after he allegedly sent “inappropriate” social media messages to a number of other councillors.

Taylor, who went head-to-head with mayor Paula Southgate for the top job at the elections, was due to pick up the deputy chairperson’s role on the economic development committee this term, a step seen as a demotion.

But now even that’s gone after the latest internecine brouhaha to beset the council, with his name clearly missing from the councillors to chair or be deputy chair in the list being discussed at this Thursday’s full council hui.

A clearly unimpressed, “disappointed” but not surprised Taylor said Monday he’d been denied due process before being axed from the deputy chairperson’s role in recent weeks.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Councillor Geoff Taylor says a code of conduct process should have been followed if people felt his messages were “inappropriate” (file).

But Southgate was equally adamant the decision to drop him as deputy chairperson is the right one, saying the initial naming of Taylor to the role was only “proposed”. Removing him had the backing of the other members of her new leadership trio: deputy mayor Angela O’Leary and senior chair Ryan Hamilton.

“Sadly I did have to make that decision off the back of some inappropriate comments that Geoff made on social media towards a couple of elected members.

“I set very high standards for behaviour, respect of colleagues between each other and also in the social media space.”

She wouldn’t reveal the nature of the allegedly inappropriate comments or who they were directed at.

“I don’t really want to go into that out of respect for all parties involved.

“But I have sighted those remarks and decided that they were inappropriate and that...I’m going to adhere to the standards that we’ve set in our strengthened code of conduct, which is around not using offensive words and attacking your fellow councillors.”

She also claimed there was another “inappropriate” exchange when she discussed the deputy chair issue with a “quite angry” Taylor recently.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate says her decision to not have Taylor as deputy chair of the economic development committee has the backing of the other members of her leadership trio: deputy mayor Angela O’Leary and the new senior chair Ryan Hamilton (file).

Taylor said he wouldn’t deny he’d made the odd angry social media comment while on holiday recently but couldn’t recall when exactly they were sent and didn’t outline what those comments said. He questioned why the matter was being made public when a code of conduct process hadn’t been followed to scrutinise the issues.

He denied he would have sent anything particularly offensive because if he had that should have triggered such a process.

“Obviously they aren’t bad enough to trigger any code of conduct. So that’s the answer to that.”

He said Southgate had “unilaterally made a decision ignoring the process that we have in place”.

Taylor suggested the messages may be a “convenient excuse”, possibly to help the mayor pursue some sort of agenda.

“Well there must be [an agenda] I guess because otherwise you’d use the code of conduct process.”

Taylor questioned why the conversation with the mayor around his demotion was relevant given it was separate from the messages matter.

He felt what was happening was “a little sad” given the 14,000 people who’d voted for him as mayor and the fact he was top-polling councillor.

Not having a more senior role meant the city was missing out on the full measure of his experience and skills but he intended to see out his full term as councillor to remain loyal to those who supported him.

However, Southgate said that, while committee chairperson and deputy roles were now allocated, Taylor was a “valued member” of the council team who had done some great work, for example, around the river and the central business district. Various think tanks and task forces were due to be established.

“There’s no reason whatsoever why he couldn’t lead an area of work that he’s particularly passionate about [and] skilled in.”