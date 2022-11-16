Hamilton liquor store launches appeal to get licence renewed after knock-back

The Smugglers Liquor store in Nawton was told its licence won’t be renewed when it expires in late January.

A “very rare” decision to stop a Hamilton liquor store’s licence is being appealed by the owner.

Aashi Ventures, which runs Smugglers Liquor in Nawton, is appealing the district licensing committee’s decision on 24 grounds, according to a copy of the appeal document.

The store’s current licence is due to expire in late January and the committee opted not to renew it.

A lawyer acting for Aashi, Sarah Rawcliffe, confirmed Tuesday the appeal was due to be heard by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licencing Authority (ARLA) but there was no indication yet on a date.

Asked about the appeal not being heard before the licence expiry date, she said she had no instructions from her client to provide comment to media on process issues from here.

The listed grounds for appeal included an assertion that the committee’s decision was wrong, and that it was incorrect in finding the applicant was not suitable to hold an off-licence or that it could not be trusted to hold a licence.

They also say the committee was wrong to find the applicant does not understand the local community.

Smugglers Liquor Nawton has been operating for more than a decade, and the committee’s knock-back for its licence was due to its “vulnerable and deprived” neighbourhood, employment record, and police and health concerns.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton west ward councillor Sarah Thomson was one of those opposed to the renewal of the store’s licence (file).

The licensing committee said Aashi Ventures’ renewal bid was strongly opposed by police and health officials, and would go against relevant laws.

The committee heard evidence of the relapse risk to nearby residents in alcohol and drug treatment, and that the store offered high-strength individual cans of alcohol at low prices.

Store operator Sushma Kansal of Aashi Ventures has declined comment after the committee’s decision was released this month.

But she has previously stressed her commitment to following liquor rules, that she understood her responsibilities and felt part of the community.

Commenting on the renewal decline, Grant Hewison, the secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm, said earlier this month that: “It’s very rare verging on it never happens.”