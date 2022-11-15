Toddler found in the middle of busy road during rush hour

The boy was sitting in the left lane, in the direction of Wairere Drive.

A toddler found in the middle of a Hamilton road, with no supervision in sight, was plucked out of harm’s way by a passerby during rush-hour traffic.

The boy had wandered to the middle of Fifth Avenue before Susannah Priestley stopped to protect him – and she says all but one other car drove on past.

Driving down Fifth Avenue towards Wairere Drive on Monday evening, Priestley knew she had to scoop up the tot, and see who he belonged to.

“I pulled over, and only a single other lady stopped to make sure everything was okay,” she says.

READ MORE:

* A US restaurant owner saw a car stopped on the road, she went over - and delivered a baby

* Motorists asked to show respect to emergency service workers

* Mechanical problem stops train on Christchurch road



When Priestley stopped, the boy was “right in the middle of the road,” she says.

At that time of day on a busy arterial road, Priestley estimates there must have been “hundreds” of vehicles that passed.

Priestley and her daughter waited for 15 minutes before a frantic caregiver arrived to take the child.

Oblivious to the cars moving around him, the boy had evaded the watchful eye of his caregivers, who said one of them was using the toilet and the other cooking dinner.

With summer approaching children are spending more time outside, and Priestley says it’s a reminder that “toddlers can move quickly and silently” and that “a child fence can be found on Trade Me for only a few bucks”.

Priestley, who initially called the police while she was searching for the toddler’s caregivers, said the officer was fairly blasé about the child being on the road.

Police confirmed they did respond to Priestley’s call but that, after returning the boy to his caregivers, the incident did not warrant any further action from them.