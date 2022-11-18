Sixteen Hamilton businesses eligible for anti-ramraid cash from Government

More than a dozen Hamilton businesses are in the process to get Government cash for security, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate has heard. Southgate is with Hamilton area police commander Inspector Andrea McBeth (file).

Amid a wave of teenage-driven crime, Hamilton shops are starting to get government-funded protection.

Mayor Paula Southgate has previously lamented the slow roll-out of a national $6m shop security fund, aimed at stopping ram raids and robberies, to Hamilton and Waikato.

But she’s now been told more than a dozen Hamilton businesses are going through the funding process.

This comes on the back of figures suggesting 61% of recent Waikato ram raiders were aged 15 or under.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton mayor frustrated at access to new $6 million crime prevention fund

* Is youth crime really a growing problem and what can be done about it?

* 'A real worry': Two 12-year-olds caught in group of six youths stealing cars



STUFF Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

This week police said the security fund programme’s officers had visited at least 18 Hamilton stores.

Sixteen were eligible for assistance and had an assessment completed. Twelve have had quotes received and approved for protective equipment, while additional quotes are due to be received.

Overall, Hamilton now accounted for 15% of jobs assigned to contractors as part of the programme, the update said.

Police had trained 14 extra staff in Waikato and Tairāwhiti to expand the assessments team.

Southgate met Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington last week and “got the impression that they do take our situation quite seriously and were looking for the best solutions”.

Southgate said she had challenged them to come up with a Hamilton-specific package of funding and support.

“They accept that we are worthy of care and attention.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins is looking at more custodial options for serious young offenders, says Hamilton’s mayor (file).

Southgate is also focussed on breaking the circuit for the most serious young offenders on a “rinse and repeat cycle” through the courts.

Hipkins was to get back to her soon on better “custodial” arrangements for young people who required time out of the community.

Southgate said that might involve sending them to live with relatives outside of Hamilton with a local support package or arrangements with programmes to address offending.

“We need to remove the worst offenders as soon as possible to lift public perception of safety and confidence.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Almost two-thirds of ram raiders identified in Waikato till the end of October were aged 15 or under, National’s justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says (file).

National’s justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith, meanwhile, released figures suggesting 61% of ram raiders in Waikato till the end of October this year were aged 15 or under.

“Of the 207 offenders identified by police as responsible for ram-raids in the Waikato district to 31 October this year, 126 were aged 15 or younger. Heartbreakingly, that figure includes 22 offenders aged just 11-13,” Goldsmith said in a statement.

Also, the party’s police spokesperson Mark Mitchell highlighted figures showing many youth offenders were not engaged in school.

Southgate said high levels of truancy were playing a role in offending and wanted work to help address this and other “root causes” of youth crime.

There were not enough mentors and counsellors available, she said.

“Services that exist are quite stretched.”

Consideration needed to be given to support to help ensure young people don’t choose to offend, she said.