Person with firearm locks down schools and streets in Huntly

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, were called to Fraser St about 10am on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested after an “incident” locked down two Huntly schools and several streets.

Police were called to Fraser St shortly after 10am on Wednesday, a spokesperson said in a statement.

They said officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad, responded after a person was spotted with a firearm.

Up to nine police cars and a surveillance van could be seen in the Semple St and Fraser St area. Some police officers were carrying firearms.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin house searched following threat at Otago Boys' High School

* Man in stable condition after being shot at Auckland boat ramp

* Semple Street boy proud of his Huntly west roots



Rachel Moore/Stuff A person was arrested about 12.40pm and police said charges were possible.

“Cordons are in place on nearby streets, two schools have been advised to lock down and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved,” a spokesperson said as police were responding.

A person was located around 12.40pm, when they were arrested and taken into custody.

Officers seized a firearm in the course of the arrest and charges were being considered.