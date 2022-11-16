RMA reform could make Hamilton 'one voice around a fairly large table' - mayor

Changes “shouldn’t come at the expense of us being able to advocate for our community’s needs”, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says (file).

New resource management rules will override “excellent strategic planning” in Hamilton, the mayor says, and it’s unacceptable.

The city doesn’t want its work “undermined by expensive bureaucratic processes, leaving us only one voice around a fairly large table,” Hamilton’s mayor Paula Southgate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Her comments come the day after the Government revealed its replacement for the RMA: the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBA) and the Spatial Planning Act (SPA).

They set out how the country will allow development and protect the environment. Key features include clearer national directions, regional decision-making and spatial plans, and a bigger emphasis on embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the health and wellbeing of the environment into planning.

But Southgate has serious concerns about the loss of local voices throughout “yet another” major reform, particularly for larger, metropolitan councils like Hamilton.

“As a tier-one metro city we’re constantly asked to deliver to higher levels from Government across transport, housing and the environment,” Southgate’s statement said. “This reform is yet again overriding our excellent strategic planning which is not acceptable to me.”

She acknowledged the RMA was not fit for purpose in its current form and needs a face lift.

But “that shouldn’t come at the expense of us being able to advocate for our community’s needs”.

“We, as a fast-growing metro, have unique challenges that our smaller neighbours don’t, and we need to make sure they are properly considered.”

The council has previously raised various issues over proposed changes including a lack of funding for the plans and the role of local government when its plan-making functions are removed.

“We’ve got a widely respected approach in Waikato in terms of how we’ve partnered with central Government and iwi to plan for growth and protect our environmental resources.”

Southgate didn’t want to see that undermined by the changes.

The legislation is expected to be introduced and passed before the end of this Parliamentary term in late-2023.

“The council expects it will have the opportunity to make a submission on the legislation as part of the select committee process.” the council statement said.