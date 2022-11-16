Club bowled over by $236k in 'development contributions' request by council for new canopy over bowling green

Hamilton Workingmen’s Club general manager Ken Marcum – in front of the green to be covered – says the club has been blindsided by a council request for $236,000 in development contributions to cover extra “demand” resulting from a new canopy.

A Hamilton bowling club is aghast after being told that it would need to pay the council $236,000 in development contributions before it could erect a canopy over its beloved bowling green.

Development contributions are usually paid by property developers to help pay for the infrastructure that supports developments.

The Frankton club has long been a stalwart of the inner city lawn bowls scene and was seeking to make its greens more comfortable and attractive for members before the shock bill halted work.

A planned PVC canopy of more than 1100 square metres would go over a new carpeted green at the Hamilton Workingmen’s Club-based Junction Bowling Club. It is part of $1.5 million in development after its merger with the Frankton Railway Bowling Club.

Tom Lee/Stuff The club’s greens in Frankton – the furthest away green is due to be carpeted and covered by a PVC canopy.

Hamilton Workingmen’s Club (HWC) general manager Ken Marcum is worried about the extra financial pressure the $236,000 bill would create.

“It would be very close to putting the skids under the project,” he said on Wednesday. He’s approached mayor Paula Southgate and her deputy Angela O’Leary for help.

In late October, council staff responding to a resource consent application advised the canopy was set to trigger the $236,000 in DCs because it would increase the site’s official “gross floor area”.

A consultant for HWC told the staffer this must be a mistake. “I have prepared many resource consent applications for similar structures for bowls clubs throughout New Zealand. We have never been charged a DC on the structure within any other council jurisdiction.”

Grant Matthew/Stuff The canopy will mean more usage of the green and more vehicle movements, Hamilton City Council contends.

But the staffer said the charges were a “standard application of the Hamilton City Council DC policy” and that a High Court judicial review had upheld the council’s approach. The council’s logic was that demand for using the site would increase due to the new canopy.

The council would consider a reduction in development contributions if it could be proved demand would be less than assumed, but HWC will need to bear the costs of evaluating this.

HWC’s contractor, Fabric Structure, said of the council’s approach: “We are in disbelief over this as there have been many other bowls canopies put up over the country, which have not attracted this sort of decision from the council.”

Marcum said on Wednesday that the club had been “blind sided” by the huge DCs suggestion. “It’s making us have to consider where we could pull extra money from and what we’re going to do.”

The $236,000 was about what the club would need in 10 years to replace the new carpeted green.

Tom Lee/Stuff The council says it’s following policy and a High Court judicial review had upheld its approach.

The club was planning to make a formal application for DC remission and would need specialists to evaluate the council’s assessment of extra demand for the site due to the canopy. This could cost up to $25,000.

Marcum felt the council had gone over the top with its assessment on how much the canopy would add to pressure on local infrastructure, such as roads and water services.

For example, he said the council had suggested the canopy would lead to an extra 245 vehicle movements in and out of the site per day.

But he said only about 64 players a day would use the full covered green in winter, hopefully for twice a week at most. In summer, it was rare for both greens to be used.

Marcum said the club could afford DCs of around $20,000 but “$236,000 is a long way from being affordable”.

However, the club would have to try to find a way given the very large deposits it’s already paid for new equipment.

He was worried the extra financial pressures could further strain Hamilton’s dwindling bowling facilities.

Tom Lee/Stuff Deputy mayor Angela O'Leary has been approached by the club for help and says “I have been trying to do something”.

Deputy mayor O’Leary confirmed she’d been approached by HWC, saying “I have been trying to do something”.

Staff would consider whether a reduction in DCs could be justified under policy. If not, a report could be prepared for councillors to make a decision.

O’Leary said of the $236,000 DCs that “on the face of it, it may seem unfair” but noted canopies could create extra infrastructure demand, such as for stormwater run-off.