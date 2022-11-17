National says it'll 'target the ringleaders' of youth crime

A policy is to be announced while National Party leader Christopher Luxon is in Hamilton on Wednesday to support the party’s by-election candidate (file photo).

The National Party is planning a “crackdown on serious repeat youth offenders” and is to announce policy details.

In the plan to “combat youth offending” which has devastated businesses across the city - including some that have said they are considering closing their doors - ringleaders are targetted.

The party’s policy, to be announced in Hamilton on Wednesday, is an attempt to tackle crimes like burglary and ramraids.

“National’s plan will specifically target the ringleaders of youth crime,” a party spokesperson said.

1 NEWS The arrest of 15 young people in a night in Auckland comes amid statistics showing thousands of charges were laid against youth offenders in nine months. Video fist published October 25 2022.

Not only will leaders be targetted by the policy, but offenders’ connections to gangs will be scrutinised too – “through new measures such as creating tougher consequences for serious young offenders and giving Police greater powers to tackle gangs.”

The policy announcement comes as the National Party and opposition leader Christopher Luxon come to support the party’s candidate, Tama Potaka, contesting the Hamilton West by-election on the hustings.

The election called after former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma resigned from parliament in October – leaving residents without a constituency MP since.

Potaka, who has referred to himself as the “dark horse” entering the by-election and is an accomplished business leader, has signalled that he and his party will make crime a policy priority.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton has been called the “ramraid capital of New Zealand”, National’s Hamilton West candidate Tama Potaka has previously said.

“As you know, Hamilton has been called the ramraid capital of New Zealand. I want Hamilton West to be the best city to grow up and grow old in,” he said to media when announced as the party’s candidate

The by-election thus far has been short on policy and heavy on hiccups.

This announcement represents one of the first substantive policy sketches from a major party.

More policy announcements aimed at courting the voters of Hamilton West are expected over the coming weeks, as the by-election heats up before December 10.