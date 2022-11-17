$150 million set to head Hamilton's way for inner city development

Hamilton’s understood to be firmly in the frame to win a $150 million Infrastructure Acceleration Fund grant from the Government to help with inner city development.

Hamilton is expected to be granted $150 million from the Government to support inner city intensification, including a new pedestrian bridge over the Waikato River in the CBD.

An announcement is due to be made by Housing Minister Megan Woods in Hamilton on Thursday.

Stuff understands the city’s funding application will be successful.

If Hamilton does indeed get the $150 million, it will relieve earlier anxiety at city hall about having enough for key projects.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods is set to make an announcement in Hamilton on Thursday (file).

READ MORE:

* Hamilton poised for 'all or nothing' over $150 million infrastructure bid

* HUGS the latest 'ball' added to complex juggling over Hamilton's future



The application is the largest in the country for a share of the $1 billion fund, managed by housing agency Kāinga Ora.

The application’s goals include a major new reservoir at Ruakiwi, a pedestrian bridge between Hamilton East and the city, as well as provision for 4000 new inner city dwellings, the latter a key component in the Government’s eyes.

At October’s council hui, growth funding and analytics manager Greg Carstens acknowledged the $150 million bid was the only one on the table from Hamilton: “It’s a bit of an all or nothing.”

He had previously acknowledged work the $150 million would fund was currently not provided for in the city’s 10-year plan, nor was there alternative funding.

Brook Sabin The new trail follows the mighty Waikato River and features magnificent bridges, views and cafés.

But, at the same October meeting, mayor Paula Southgate said she was “quietly optimistic” about getting the Government cash.

She said if the Government saw Hamilton as a tier 1 city “then they’ve got to come in behind with some money because we can’t do it otherwise”.

A successful fund bid is set to be supported by nearly $130 million committed by the council and about $100 million from developers.