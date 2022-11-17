Hamilton poised for $150 million grant to help develop city

Hamilton’s understood to be firmly in the frame to win a $150 million Infrastructure Acceleration Fund grant from the Government on Friday to help with inner city development (file).

Hamilton is set for success in its application for $150 million from the Government to support inner city intensification, including a new pedestrian bridge between Hamilton East and the CBD.

An announcement is due to be made by Housing Minister Megan Woods in Hamilton on Thursday.

Stuff understands the application will be successful.

If Hamilton does indeed get the $150 million it will relieve earlier anxiety at city hall about having enough for key projects.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods is set to make an announcement in Hamilton on Thursday (file).

The application is the largest in the country for a share of the $1 billion fund, managed by housing agency Kāinga Ora.

The application’s goals include a major new reservoir at Ruakiwi, a pedestrian bridge between Hamilton East and the city, as well as provision for 4000 new inner city dwellings, the latter a key component in the Government’s eyes.

At October’s council hui, growth funding and analytics manager Greg Carstens acknowledged the $150 million bid was the only one on the table from Hamilton: “It’s a bit of an all or nothing.”

He had previously acknowledged work the $150 million would fund was currently not provided for in the city’s 10-year plan, nor was there alternative funding.

But, at the same October meeting, mayor Paula Southgate said she was “quietly optimistic” about getting the Government cash.

She said if the Government saw Hamilton as a tier 1 city “then they’ve got to come in behind with some money because we can’t do it otherwise”.

A successful fund bid is set to be supported by nearly $130 million committed by the council and about $100 million from developers.