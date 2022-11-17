$150 million fillip for Hamilton's inner city confirmed, including a new river bridge

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

A $150.6 million fillip for infrastructure development in inner city Hamilton has been confirmed by the Government.

It includes funding for a new pedestrian and cycling bridge across the Waikato River, a major reservoir, and transport and water services infrastructure.

Various initiatives will help support the establishment of 4000 new homes in “fast-growing” Hamilton up to 2034, with the first of these expected to be ready by the end of next year.

The $150.6 million sum is the biggest single slice of just under $540 million in grants nationally announced by Housing Minister Megan Woods in Hamilton on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Megan Woods announces more than half a billion spend on housing infrastructure

* Waikato River's health may trump housing intensification edict

* Hamilton talks up river bridge proposal after Auckland bridge canned



Christel Yardley/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods with mayor Paula Southgate at Thursday’s announcement. Woods indicated over her shoulder to just outside the museum when describing where the new bridge would sit on the west bank of the Waikato River – a council official confirmed this but said details of how the bridge will connect with the area around Memorial Park on the east bank are still being worked on.

Woods revealed during her speech that the new pedestrian and cycling bridge will stretch from the museum across to Memorial Park. Details of exactly where it will sit are yet to be finalised.

Asked whether the grant would help end perceptions that Hamilton was a “poor relation” in Wellington’s eyes, Woods insisted Hamilton had long been on the capital’s radar.

“We know that it is one of the fastest growing cities in New Zealand and the housing crisis exists here.”

Mayor Paula Southgate insisted she was happy with the city’s relationship with central Government.

“We’ve worked very hard on this over the last 18 months.”

Woods strenuously denied the announcement represented a “bribe” to Hamilton West voters in the upcoming by-election.

“Decisions were made about this funding going to Hamilton long before a by-election had even been called or there was a need for a by-election.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods denied the $150 million and the timing of its announcement was in any way a “bribe” to voters in the Hamilton West by-election.

She also said the decision was made by an independent process involving the Kāinga Ora board, although she acknowledged ministers had final sign off.

“Hamilton is getting this funding today because it is sorely needed.”

The application – involving the city council, Tainui Group Holdings and developers – was developed last year, she said.

Woods said spending on infrastructure was not “glitzy”.

“Much of it will never be seen by people.”

But it was needed to help solve the country’s housing crisis. The total monies announced were the first time in decades that the Government had invested directly in funding for housing-related infrastructure.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate said the $150 million will definitely speed up delivery of new homes in Hamilton’s CBD.

Southgate called the investment “a game-changing announcement for Hamilton”, saying it was the biggest in the city’s history. The money is due to be matched by nearly $130 million from the council and about $100 million from developers.

“I have no doubt this grant will speed up delivery of homes in the CBD.

“I’m excited that people who need homes will see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Woods expected the funding would, over time, help reduce demand in Hamilton for emergency housing in the likes of motels.

On whether any funding was conditional on a housing development going ahead at Sonning carpark, Southgate said it wasn’t at this point, but noted this was “one site of interest”.

Funding was also announced for Auckland, Tauranga, Christchurch, Kawakawa, Kaikohe, Westport, Upper Hutt, Waipukurau, Hokitika and Pahiatua, but no other Waikato region areas - including Waipā and Waikato districts, which face intensification pressures.

Woods said the Government was taking a national approach and would continue to work with other areas on possible grants and funding generally.