Ibis hotel to re-open after long stint as Covid-19 isolation facility and $7.7 million refit

One of the refurbished rooms at Hamilton's Ibis Hotel which is due to re-open to the public on Tuesday after a long stint as a Covid-19 isolation facility.

With tourists returning in greater numbers, Fieldays kicking off this week and other big events on the horizon, the Ibis Hamilton Tainui hotel re-opens to the public on Tuesday with a fresh new look following a $7.7 million refit.

The move will return 126 hotel beds in the central city as Hamilton handles growing numbers of domestic and international tourists following lock downs.

But, in a sign of frustration over the estimated “hundreds” of local motel rooms being taken up for emergency housing, Waikato Motel Association president Narinder Sagoo cheekily suggested that the re-opened Ibis could be used for this purpose to free up space in his members’ premises.

The 3.5 star Ibis hasn’t been open for normal business since 2020 and was a managed isolation and quarantine facility till earlier this year.

General manager Philip Hilton is reluctant to use the phrase “post-Covid” but says “we’re learning to live with Covid”.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Philip Hilton, general manager of Ibis Hamilton Tainui hotel, is stoked the facility is re-opening to the public on Tuesday after a long stretch acting as a Covid-19 quarantine facility.

Hilton was confident the Ibis and sister hotel the Novotel, with its 217 beds, would do well. The Novotel had solid demand this year and last, with domestic demand lifting as restrictions were eased and conferences and events resumed.

The likes of Fieldays, and next year’s NZ Sevens and the women’s football world cup events in Hamilton would add to demand. For Fieldays, the Novotel was fully booked and the Ibis was filling fast, he said Thursday. Summer bookings at Ibis were strong.

“Those events provide a strong base not only for the hotels but the region.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The re-opened Ibis Hamiton Tainui means it and its sister hotel the Novotel will now 343 beds (file).

Also, he said: “We starting to see a slow return of international tourism,” with Hobbiton, Hamilton Gardens and the Waitomo Caves key attractions, as well as visiting friends and relatives.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said in an email: ”Many of our operators are reporting strong return of international visitation, either already visiting, or with forward-bookings.”

The proportion of international visitor guest nights had grown from a low of 2% earlier in the year to 12% across the region in September and 10% in Hamilton.

Also, Hamilton achieved a 76% occupancy rate in commercial accommodation in September, compared to 47% nationally.

Since March, Hamilton had been the top-ranked council area by occupancy rate and typically enjoyed stronger occupancy rate that the national average.

“After two and half years of relative gloom, the summer is looking positive for the tourism and events sector,” Greenwell said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Inside one of the pavilions at Mystery Creek during Fieldays 2021.

A city council report last year indicated an extra 160 hotel rooms and serviced apartments were needed by next year and that the Claudelands Events Centre had missed out on business due to a lack of city beds.

On whether hotel capacity was enough to keep meeting demand and support growth in tourism and events, Hilton said: “I think capacity is OK for the region...I think we’ve got sufficient hotel room nights at the moment.”

But, in future, more rooms may be needed “if the events calendar continues to grow as hoped”.

A key issue would be making sure that all hotels, including any new one, got enough guests year round.

“That’s the challenge really,” said Hilton.

Deciding between a big new build and hoping for the best with filling it, or generating the guests first and then building, was one of the issues to be looked at by the industry.

“Collectively we in the industry and the region will have to add that equation up.”

Greenwell said the region needs more commercial accommodation options, particularly hotel rooms within Hamilton city.

“There are times that we are unable to bid or host an event because we don’t have the rooms to host the attendees overnight.”

Looking ahead, Hilton was “pretty optimistic” over next year and 2024. “We think people want to get out and travel again...after being locked down for two or three years.”

But Greenwell noted some operators still had challenges with recruitment and securing staff for the summer.

On the joint capacity of the Ibis and the Novotel being back on stream, Hilton said: “We have become a complex of 343 rooms again, two restaurants and eight conference rooms. It’s good to be back.”

The motel association’s Sagoo, meanwhile, is keen for action on setting up alternatives to using motels for emergency housing, as he says this can reduce capacity for tourists and other visitors in the city.

“I’d really like to see the politicians get together and sort out the situation they’ve imposed on us.”

He also wants state agencies to consider alternatives to motels.

Extra cash for emergency clients had effectively acted as a “bribe” to take them, he said.

On the situation affecting the ability to handle more returning tourists, Sagoo said: “The telltale signs are already there.”

Tourists can end up rubbing shoulders with emergency housing clients who are feeling under stress, Sagoo said.

“Motels are not the place for social housing, it was not designed for this.”