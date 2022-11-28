Candidates face off in debate for Hamilton by-election

On the first day of voting in the Hamilton West by-election, five candidates will front up for a debate in front of a business crowd.

Advance voting started on Monday morning. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the eight polling booths across the electorate from Monday and the number of polling places will rise to 20 by December 10.

Twelve candidates are set to contest the by-election, called after former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma stood down from Parliament in October after tabling allegation of bullying against senior Labour Party members.

Sharma, standing in the by-election as the candidate for his newly formed Momentum New Zealand party, will be joined by National’s Tama Potaka, Labour’s Georgie Dansey, ACT’s Dr James McDowall and The Opportunities Party’s Dr Naomi Pocock, on stage at the Atrium at 5:00pm on Monday night for a debate hosted by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE:

* The electorate on the river: Hamilton West, by the numbers

* Prime minister's second Hamilton visit in a fortnight overshadowed by dairy killing and inflation

* By-election? What by-election? Voter indifference as battle for Hamilton West heats up



The by-election has thus far been coloured by crime, cost-of-living and slip-ups from inexperienced candidates trying to find their feet.

Georgie Dansey was spotted briefly at a tertiary education union protest of her party’s own Health Minister Andrew Little earlier this month, while Tama Potaka was quoted as describing Labour’s housing policies, those his party decries, as “awesome”.

The debate will be an opportunity for candidates to express how they would deal to the dual dilemmas of rampant, high-profile retail crime, and an impending recession engineered by the Reserve Bank in an attempt to rein in inflation.

“Hamilton West is a key electorate for the Waikato,” chamber of commerce chief executive Don Good said. “Business will look forward to a candidate coming through there that will give Hamilton and the Waikato a voice in whichever government is formed.”

“[The debate will] be a chance to understand their character, character is important to business people.”