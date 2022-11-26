Person seriously hurt in attack in Hamilton CBD

A witness at the scene says a teenager was wheeled out on a stretcher holding their chest.

A person has been seriously assaulted in central Hamilton.

A member of the public in the CBD area told Stuff they saw police and ambulance vehicles parked outside a Burger King branch on Ward Street, Hamilton Central.

“I just came out of Kmart and heard a bunch of people being like “OMG, someone got stabbed,” they said.

”A teenager was wheeled out on a stretcher and was holding his chest but was awake and sitting up.

“He was taken by a St John ambulance. Dozens of other teens are hanging around outside.”

The witness said the toilet block inside the Burger King had been cordoned off and police were speaking to people in the area.

St John were notified about the incident at 3:41pm and said one person had been treated for serious injuries.

Supplied/Stuff Emergency services are responding to a serious assault incident in the Hamilton central CBD area.

“One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager [were sent] to the scene,” St John said.

“We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Waikato hospital.”

In a statement police said they were responding the incident, but were unable to give any further details as yet.

“We are responding to a report of an assault on Ward Street, reported about 3.40pm,” police said.