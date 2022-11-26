Person seriously hurt in Hamilton CBD group attack

A witness at the scene said a teenager was wheeled out on a stretcher holding their chest.

Police are looking for witnesses to a group attack that’s left a young person seriously hurt in central Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside a CBD Burger King about 3.40pm on Saturday, with a witnesses describing a person being taken out of the restaurant on a stretcher.

“He was holding his chest but was awake and sitting up,” the witness said.

“I just came out of Kmart and heard a bunch of people being like “OMG, someone got stabbed.” Police have not said if anyone was stabbed during the incident.

The toilets inside the Burger King had been cordoned off at the time and police were speaking to people in the area.

It was not clear if the assault occurred at the Burger King.

St John said one person had been treated for serious injuries and taken to Waikato hospital.

Supplied/Stuff Emergency services responded to a serious assault incident in the Hamilton central CBD area, mid-afternoon on Saturday.

“One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager [were sent] to the scene,” St John said.

In a statement police said they were looking for those involved and wanted to hear from anyone who had witnesses the attack.

“Emergency services were called about 3.40pm after the incident, where a young person has allegedly been assaulted by a group of others,” police said.