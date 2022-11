SH27 at Matamata has been closed due to a truck which has caught fire on Monday. (File photo).

Both lanes of State Highway 27, Matamata, are closed after a truck trailer carrying heavy machinery caught fire on Monday morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the incident happened on SH27 near Taihoa South Road shortly before 6.05am.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Motorists were advised to follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz