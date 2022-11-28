Wastewater pipe failure closes lanes of Hamilton road

Contractors repair a wastewater pipe beneath Melville's Normandy Rd after it failed during heavy rain.

A sewerage pipe underneath Hamilton’s Normandy Avenue has failed, closing part of the road.

Both eastbound lanes of Normandy Avenue – from the roundabout with Ōhaupo Road State Highway 3 to Odette Avenue – have been closed since Saturday afternoon.

They will likely remain closed until Monday evening says the council, whose contractors are making repairs to the pipe which failed in recent heavy rain.

Initially, sewage material was being discharged from manhole covers along the section of now-closed road.

Vacuum trucks worked throughout Saturday evening and Sunday to cart material from the broken pipe to the city’s wastewater treatment facilities – one of which is in nearby Peacocke.

Meanwhile, the council is asking Melville residents to reduce their water usage until the issue is resolved.

“We would like to thank the community for their cooperation while we work to repair this issue,” said Eeva-Liisa Wright, general manager of infrastructure operations at the council.