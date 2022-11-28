Two-hour rescue for fishermen cut off in rising tide and rough Port Waikato seas

Five fishermen were rescued from a cluster of rocks some 800m from shore at Port Waikato’s Sunset Beach on Sunday.

Fishermen stuck on the rocks in Port Waikato as the tide rose were rescued by surf life savers battling rough seas and low visibility.

Veteran lifeguard Malcolm Beattie and his volunteer crew were on the lookout at Sunset Beach in the West Coast town on Sunday morning when they were alerted to five fishermen on a cluster of rocks some 800m away.

“It’s not a good space to go because when the tide is on the make, it exposes anybody that is standing at that point, and they become cut off from the mainland – and that’s what happened to these people,” Beattie said.

“We knew there was a bad thing going down here, and we had to get them out otherwise they would have been washed off.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The rescue was totally preventable, says veteran lifeguard Malcolm Beattie. He’s pleading with all beach goers to be mindful of water and weather conditions.

“There could be five drownings if we leave it too long.”

The waves had not yet reached the fishermen, but in an hour or two it would be too late.

“It was a really bad day with about three to four metre swells,” Beattie said.

“Because of the high tide, we were basically working with no beach at all, so we had to have lifeguards down on the beach warning people.”

“We’ve had many dramatic rescues at the same spot over many years...I thought, oh no, this is déjà vu.”

Soon after being alerted to two groups of fisherman on the rocks at 11.45am, the lifeguards sprung into action.

They’d rarely seen fishermen out on the rocks in such bleak weather.

Four lifeguards had to haul an IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat), weighing about 130kg, into the water because the beach pathway had been eroded by stormy weather the week before.

Supplied Due to an eroded beach path, four lifeguards had to haul an IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) weighing about 130kg into the water.

The group ventured out into the choppy sea and found five fishermen.

Oblivious to the dangers, Beattie said, the group were “overly dressed”, carrying fishing gear while wearing thick rainwear, but none wore life jackets.

One of the lifeguards swam to retrieve each fisherman while the IRB evaded the sharp-edged rocks.

By this time torrential rain had hit.

The IRB instead stayed by a small beach cove to transport the group.

“We got out there and because there were a lot of people involved, we had to work it out pretty quickly.”

Beattie, who has 50 years of service under his belt, has seen some of the worst incidents unfold.

The five fisherman could easily have been next, he said.

The dramatic rescue mission took two hours and was, without a doubt, preventable, Beattie said.

Supplied Pictured are the lifeguards involved in the Sunset Beach rescue. As the beach season approached, Beattie cautioned people to check the tide schedules and the weather conditions.

It was frustrating for rescue staff when people pushed the limits.

“If they (fishermen) were left, I’d say three of them would have been fatalities,” Beattie said.

“In a way we’re putting our own lives at risk...having to do it under those conditions shouldn’t have been necessary if people understood that you don’t go out in tides like that.”

As the beach season approached, Beattie pleaded for people to check the tide schedules before venturing out to any beach environment and to always check the weather conditions.