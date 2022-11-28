Karāpiro Dam road opening dates for summer

The road across the Karāpiro Dam has been closed for upgrades, but will reopen intermittently through summer.

The $75 million upgrade included replacement of the turbine headgates, which meant the road had to be closed.

The headgates acted as a valve and closed off the water to allow maintenance of the station generation equipment.

The road had been closed since August, but would re-open between December 23 and January 8, January 15 and January 23, as well as February 4 and February 6.

READ MORE:

* South Waikato: Hiking and biking the North Island's most underrated region

* Trucks dashing across dam inflicting damage to Mercury Energy's hydropower plant

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The desecration at Lake Karāpiro



It would remain closed after Waitangi Day while work continued.

“Closing the road is necessary to keep everyone safe, and we thank road users for their patience during this time,” Mercury said in a statement on Monday.

The wider programme of work on the dam and power station started last year, and would be underway until 2025.

The Karāpiro dam had been part of the landscape for 75 years and was well-used to cross the Waikato River.

“To the best of our knowledge it’s never been closed for this length of time before,” Mercury said.

But the upgrade meant it would generate 17% more power than its current output.

“We’re going to get more power from the same water. This programme of works mean that Karāpiro power station will generate enough new renewable power for approximately 19,000 New Zealand homes.”

As a part of concurrent work to future-proof the station, age-related issues and legacy performance challenges were also being addressed.