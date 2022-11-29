Human waste pours into Hamilton gully after sewerage pipe failure

Contractors work on a broken pipe that runs underneath Normandy Ave. Visible to the left of the frame is the temporary pump.

A rāhui has been placed over the Mangakōtukutuku gully system after wastewater from a collapsed sewerage pipe overflowed into the nearby stormwater system.

The failed sewerage line, beneath Melville’s Normandy Ave, was first discovered on Saturday evening. Repairs being made to the 300mm reinforced concrete pipe have closed the two eastbound lanes along Normandy Ave.

Meanwhile, a temporary above-ground pump is bypassing the damaged section of pipe during repairs to continue the transport of sewage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The road will remain closed until 7pm on Tuesday evening, council’s general manager infrastructure operations Eeva-Liisa Wright said.

It is yet unclear why the pipe failed, but inclement weather in the days prior to Saturday may have played a role, Wright said.

The rāhui will be in place for at least seven days from Monday. Mana whenua will decide when it is lifted.

“Council is working with our iwi and mana whenua and taking a partnership approach to manage this incident and its ongoing repair.”

The council is unsure of the cost of the emergency repairs, or the amount of sewage that has overflowed into the gully.

“We are still investigating how much material has overflowed,” Wright said.