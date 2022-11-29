Covid cases may delay Hamilton bin collections this week

If your bins aren’t emptied on the usual day, put them out again the next morning, the council says (file photo).

Kerbside collections of red rubbish bins and yellow recycling bins in Hamilton may be delayed this week due to illness amongst kerbside contractors, says Hamilton City Council.

“Positive Covid cases among our kerbside collection contractors, EnviroWaste, means they are short-staffed. For this week only, red and yellow bins across the city may be collected one day later,” the council said in a statement.

The council’s resource recovery delivery manager Trent Fowles said it was recommended that people put bins out on normal days.

“But if they aren’t emptied, bring them back in and put them out the next morning.”

If collections aren’t complete by Friday, contractors will work on Saturday to ensure all runs are finished by the end of the week.