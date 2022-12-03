Gang members will soon outnumber police in the Waikato - National

National has done its calculations based on additions to the national gang list and police staffing (file photo).

Gang membership in Waikato is growing so fast it’ll soon exceed police numbers in the region, National says.

The damning assertion – in the heat of the Hamilton West by-election battle – comes as the national gang list, compiled by police, grew by 338 individuals in the period between 31 August and 31 October, National’s police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said.

Police suggest the list is not a statistically reliable measure of gang membership. Instead it’s an “intelligence tool” used by police and other agencies to understand the gang environment.

And Police Minister Chris Hipkins insists the Government is not sitting on its hands over tackling gangs and is going after them “where it hurts”.

But, according to Mitchell, the numbers amount to nearly five-and-a-half new gang members being brought into the fold each day, or eleven every two days.

“Between October 2017 and October 2022, the number of gang members in Waikato increased from 386 to 670 – an increase of 77%,” Mitchell said.

The growth in gang numbers now puts the national total at an all-time high of 8357 members.

”The numbers are quite alarming,” said National’s leader Christopher Luxon, while in Hamilton on Thursday.

“It’s gotten out of hand in New Zealand.”

Within the next year, there are likely to be more gang members than police officers in Waikato, said Mitchell.

There were 706 officers working in the Waikato region as of October 31, according to a written question put to Hipkins by Mitchell in an early November sitting of Parliament.

“Given that gangs are recruiting four times faster than police in Waikato, on current trends, gang members will outnumber police in the region in little over a year,” said Mitchell.

The four-year increase in the number of full time equivalent police staff nationally, in both constabulary and other roles, stands at 19%.

In Waikato on Thursday, Luxon said that, on the back of figures like these, crime is “the issue of this by-election.”

Luxon was referring to the December 10 Hamilton West by-election, set to take place in less than a week’s time.

Mitchell said National would give the police new powers to tackle gang crime, many of them imported from Australia.

Suggested is: the banning of gang patches from public places, the service of non-consorting orders to known gang members, dispersal notices for gang members gathering in public and warrantless searches of those suspected to be in possession of firearms.

Luxon said: “We need to be very tough on gangs and when you see a picture emerging that gang numbers will be greater than the police officers in this region – that is incredibly worrying.”

In a statement Friday, Hipkins stressed the Government had put a lot of extra resource into Waikato to respond to crime. Waikato had 93 more police than there were under the previous Government in 2017, an increase of more than 15%.

The Government was also making significant changes to help police deal with the kinds of crime that gangs may be involved in, Hipkins said.

“For example, we have done more than any Government in recent memory to crack down on harm from firearms.

“National did very little in this space and in fact voted against the legislation to introduce a firearms register so that we have a record of the guns owned and sold in New Zealand.”

The Government has also passed Firearms Prohibition Orders, which National tried and failed to do when they were in Government, he said.

“We are also going after gangs where it hurts – their cars, money and property.”

Legislation currently before a select committee would give police new targeted warrant and additional search powers to find and seize weapons from gang members during a gang conflict.

It would also introduce a new offence and penalty of up to five years in prison for discharging a gun with intent to intimidate and expand the range of offences where police can seize and impound cars, motorbikes and other vehicles.

“We are also adding watches, jewellery, precious metals and stones, motor vehicles and boats to the list of high value goods prohibited for sale for cash over a specified value – which makes it harder for gangs to launder the money they make from crime.

“We are also giving police greater powers to seize assets that have been paid for by criminal activity.”

Overall, Hipkins said the Government had also put nearly an extra $100 million into tackling organised crime this year, set up a new organised crime unit within police and funded specific frontline roles focused on gangs and organised crime.

“In contrast, National froze the police budget.”