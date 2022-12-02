Search continues for fisherman missing on Waikato coast after slipping off rocks

The search for the missing man is ongoing (Stuff image).

Emergency services are continuing their search for a fisherman missing off Waikato’s west coast.

Three men were fishing on rocks south of Port Waikato when one slipped and fell into the water.

Police were initially called to the area off Pukerewa Rd, Matira, at 3.30pm on Thursday.

A helicopter was dispatched but was later stood down and replaced by a fixed wing aircraft to conduct aerial searches of the area.

READ MORE:

* Reports of person in water off north Waikato coast, emergency services responding

* 'Things just flying around in a circle' as tornado strikes Paeroa

* Farmer who chopped off teen home intruder's finger sentenced for firearms charges

* Crime wave sees Hamilton shopkeepers calling for guns and government help to deter criminals



St John was called at 3.33pm and sent three vehicles.

They were stood down on Thursday and had no further information, a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the “incident” but would not comment further on what had happened due to industrial action.