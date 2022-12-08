120 metre bridge and new trail for Pauanui-Tairua

The new suspending bridge and trail project has been pitched as a “fantastic asset” for the area between Pauanui and Tairua.

A spectacular new pedestrian bridge on the trail between the popular holiday towns of Pauanui and Tairua is set to bring thousands of visisotrs a fresh view of the scenic terrain of the eastern coromandel.

Plans have been proposed for a new 120 metre suspending bridge to link the two townships.

The current 6.4km track will also be stretched to 15km to allow more time for walking, jogging and cycling.

Stuff The new 120-metre suspending bridge will hang over the Tairua river.

The Hikuia District Trust, a volunteer group, has been driving the project and over the past year especially, momentum to get it completed has picked up.

Chair, Derrick Adams, said the project would be a “fantastic asset” for the area.

“The existing trail from Pauanui is already popular throughout the year and attracts tens of thousands of users over summer,” Adams said.

“It has always been an aspiration to connect Pauanui and Tairua via a walking and cycling trail.The Hikuai District Trust got involved in the development of that five to six years ago...we saw great benefit in connecting the two communities via this trail.”

The Pauanui-Tairua trail, now known as ‘The Tairua river trail’ is an off-road track.

The past summer between November 2021 and February 2022 saw over 15,000 people use the track.

PAUL C SCHRADER/Stuff Te Hikuai Trust trustee Max Bania and chair Derrick Adams have been consulting with the various stakeholders over the past year for the new trail and bridge.

It starts at the western end of the Pauanui Waterways and traverses along a mixture of coastal boardwalk, estuary and farmland track.

But in the future the new trail seeks to also link with a regular Tairua-Pauanui ferry service.

Thames-Coromandel District Council endorsed the new additions to the Tairua river trail.

It said the project would offer a range of benefits including a boost in business for the district.

Mayor Len Salt said the ferry service would be an added bonus, and he hoped the trail would promote a better connected community between Tairua and Pauanui.

“We are one of a wide range of stakeholders that have been involved in discussion,” Salt said.

Stuff Starting at the western end of the Pauanui Waterways the new trail will reach all the way into Tairua.

”The Coromandel is fast becoming known as a mountain biking and cycling destination and that can only be a plus for the area with increased use of our outdoors, health and wellbeing benefits and tourism and business benefits.”

Aside from the health and recreation advantages, council also saw environmental benefits for the Tairua River estuary as well.

Council were not contributing financially to the project.

Instead, Te Hikuai District Trust were looking to fundraise much of the $5 million estimated costs.

“The Trust are raising funds for the bridge independently through other external agencies,” Salt said.

“If Council was asked to contribute financially further to the project, we would need to do public consultation, either through our 2022/23 Annual Plan or our next Long Term Plan.”

Local iwi Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Hei have been a part of consultation talks with the trust and the other stakeholders involved such as council, Heritage New Zealand, department of conservation (DOC) and Waka Kotahi.

Stuff Te Hikuai District Trust were looking to fundraise much of the 5 million estimated costs for the new additions to the trail.

Getting resounding support from landowners, the department of conservation (DOC) and other parties had taken some time to work through.

Adams said and some parts of the original plan for the track had to be re-configured.

But they were optimistic about the process towards getting it finished and saw the new bridge and trail becoming “one of New Zealand's great one-day trail experiences.”

The trust expects to carry out public consultation over the summer period and lodge resource consent and funding applications in 2023 with the trail completed within the next few years.

”The stage we’re at now, we believe we have broad support from all the people we’ve been consulting with, but now we’re wanting to consult with the wider public.”

Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Hei have been approached for comment.